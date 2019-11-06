Strikes and protests after election cost Bolivia $167 million, minister says

BUENOS AIRES, November 6. /TASS/. Strikes and protests after the elections in Bolivia have cost the economy $167 million, Bolivia's Minister of Economy and Public Finance Luis Arce said on Tuesday.

"In the ministry of economy, we calculated on the basis of data provided by the National Institute of Statistics that the losses in the last 14 days amount to $167 million," Arce said.

He added that because of the strikes and protests, the Bolivian authorities find it increasingly hard to collect taxes and pay pensions.

The presidential election was held in Bolivia on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent president Evo Morales was declared a winner in the election. His main competitor Carlos Mesa said that he does not recognize Morales's victory in the first round. After the election results were announced, protests and strikes started across the country. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.