Russian military police conduct patrols along three routes near Turkish border

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Convoys of the Russian military police conducted patrols along the Syrian-Turkish border on Monday following three routes, Major General Alexei Bakin, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters.

"Russian military police officers continue their mission of helping to ensure security for the population and to maintain law and order, of conducting patrols in designated areas, and of facilitating the pullout of Kurdish self-defense units and their weapons to a distance of 30 kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border. On October 28, convoys of the Russian military police conducted patrols along three routes: Karakozak-Kobani-Koran and back; Qamishli-Fakira; and Qamishli-Semalka," he said.

On October 22, Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, the Russian military police and Syrian military are to be deployed in the areas adjacent to the zone of Turkey’s operation in Syria as of noon of October 23. Kurdish armed units were given 150 hours to vacate the 30-kilometer wide strip of land along the Turkish border. After that, Russian and Turkish forces are to begin joint patrols in the area.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.