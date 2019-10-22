Ukrainian journalist sentenced to 15 years in DPR for spying and other crimes

DONETSK, October 22. /TASS/. The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has sentenced Ukrainian journalist Stanislav Aseyev to 15 years of imprisonment, the press service of the supervisory authority reported.

"The defendant was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment with the deprivation of the right to carry out journalist activity for the period of two years and six months and the supervised release of one year, with service of the sentence in a high security penal colony. The verdict came into legal force," the Donetsk News Agency cited the press service’s statement.

Stanislav Aseyev was found guilty of spying and instigating to spying, organizing an extremist group, appealing for carrying out extremist activity and carrying out actions directed at violation of the republic’s territorial integrity.

According to the DPR law enforcement authorities, from March 2015 to May 2017 Aseyev carried out reconnaissance of the DPR People’s Militia’s stations and transferred the gathered information to representatives of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). He also recruited pro-Ukrainian social media users for gathering and transferring information which could be used against the republic’s security.

The DPR earlier sentenced a Ukrainian militant to 30 years behind bars for participation in an attack on Dokuchayevsk in which several DPR residents had been killed and some had been injured, as well as several dwelling houses had been damaged or destroyed.