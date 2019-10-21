Russian foreign ministry calls on Afghan authorities to tighten measures against terrorism

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry has strongly condemned the terror attack in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province and called on the Afghan authorities to take urgent measures to ensure security in the country.
"We strongly condemn this crime and extend condolences to the families of those killed and wish the soonest recovery to those injured," the ministry said in a press statement on Monday. "No doubt that this terror attack was geared to maintain the atmosphere of fear in Afghan society. Lasting peace in Afghanistan the conflicting parties and the international community have been taking serious efforts towards runs counter to the interests of terrorists who are seeking to use that country as their stronghold."
"We think it necessary to spare no effort not to let these plans come true. We call on the Afghan authorities to take urgent measures to ensure security of civilians and boost the efficiency of the fight against terrorist elements on the country’s territory, first of all, to exterminate bases of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia)," the ministry stressed.
Sixty-two people were killed in a blast at a mosque in the Nangarhar province on October 18. Neither of the extremist groups operating in that region has claimed responsibility for the attack.