Russian foreign ministry calls on Afghan authorities to tighten measures against terrorism

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry has strongly condemned the terror attack in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province and called on the Afghan authorities to take urgent measures to ensure security in the country.

"We strongly condemn this crime and extend condolences to the families of those killed and wish the soonest recovery to those injured," the ministry said in a press statement on Monday. "No doubt that this terror attack was geared to maintain the atmosphere of fear in Afghan society. Lasting peace in Afghanistan the conflicting parties and the international community have been taking serious efforts towards runs counter to the interests of terrorists who are seeking to use that country as their stronghold."