Syrian army enters Manbij in northern Aleppo governorate - TV

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. Syrian government troops have entered the city of Manbij some 85 kilometers northeast of Aleppo, Al Mayadeen reported on Sunday.

According to the television channel, units of the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces let the government army move through their positions.

Kurdish sources told Al Mayadeen earlier that the Self-Defense Forces and Damascus had reached an agreement on deploying Syrian troops in the city of Kobani on the Euphrates eastern bank some 150 kilometers off Aleppo. Syrian units are expected to reach the site within hours.

SANA news agency confirmed these reports, saying that the Syrian army was moving to the northern regions "to confront Turkish aggression" and protect civilians.