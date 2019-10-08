Iraqi Kurdistan urges Russia to help Kurds in Syria

TASS, October 8. The authorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan have called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to ensure security of Kurds in Syria, the Rudaw news agency reported on Tuesday citing a statement put forward by the administration of head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former president of the autonomous region Masoud Barzani.

The party head "expressed his worries regarding the future of Kurds in Syria to the Russian Foreign Minister and asked that Russia play its role in case of any event or change to prevent further suffering and pain of the Kurdish people in Syria," the statement reads.

On Monday, Lavrov held a meeting with Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and further contacts were agreed. Masoud Barzani is a son of Kurdish national hero Mustafa Barzani and the father of Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani.