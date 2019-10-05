Russian deputy premier meets with Venezuelan president Maduro in Caracas

CARACAS, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Saturday at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

The meeting at the Venezuelan president’s office lasted less than an hour.

Prior to the meeting, Maduro said the Russian deputy premier’s visit to Caracas was very important in the wake of his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We need to make sure that istructions are being implemented and that work continues," the Venezuelan leader said. "I think it would be a good idea to comprise a ten-year plan to have a clear understanding of our future."

Earlier in the day, Borisov met with Venezuelan Executive Vice-president Delcy Rodriguez, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Executive Vice-president Delcy Rodriguez, together with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza are receiving the co-chairmen of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission in the Yellow House [the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry’s main office]," the ministry said in a statement, attaching images made during the meeting.

Prior to that, Borisov met with Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami, who is the co-chair of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission.

Earlier, the Venezuelan leader said the two countries are to sign a series of agreements in economy, energy and technology during Borisov’s visit to Caracas.