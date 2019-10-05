Russian deputy PM visits Caracas to hold talks with Maduro

CARACAS, October 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov is scheduled to meet with Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Russian deputy prime minister told reporters.

"A meeting is scheduled with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro," the spokesperson said adding that Borisov had already arrived in Caracas.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister’s staff told TASS that on October 5 Borisov would hold talks on the sidelines of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. In the meantime, Maduro said that Russia and Venezuela would ink agreements in the economic, energy, and technological fields during Borisov’s visit to Caracas.

Maduro visited Russia last week and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two heads of state discussed defense cooperation during the talks.