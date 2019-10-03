Cuba condemns US sanctions against Russia

HAVANA, October 3. /TASS/. Cuba strongly condemns NATO’s attempts to approach the borders of the Russian Federation and the unilateral sanctions introduced by the US against Russia, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the run-up to the Russian-Cuban talks in an expanded format.

"We strongly condemn NATO’s attempts to surround and approach the borders of the Russian Federation. We strongly condemn the unilateral sanctions introduced against Russia by the USA. And we highly value the role Russia plays in achieving balance in the modern world, as well as achieving peace on the planet," he said.

Diaz-Canel noted that Medvedev’s visit "will become a milestone in the historic relationship between Russia and Cuba, helping to continue the discussion of topics that began during the previous visits of Medvedev and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to Cuba." The Cuban leader noted that in 2020, Russia and Cuba would celebrate the 20th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. He added that Cuba plans to hold various events in honor of the anniversary. "Our history is full of moments from personal lives of every Cuban that are in some way related to this story," he said. Diaz-Canel asked Medvedev to give his regards to the Russian president.

The Cuban leader reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to developing bilateral relations in the sphere of economy and finance. "We thank Russia for its support in the fight against the blockade. Thank you very much, Mr. Prime Minister, for visiting Cuba during this difficult time. The government and the people of Cuba see this as a sign of support and solidarity," Diaz-Canel concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived in Havana on a two-day visit, during which he will hold talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. They will discuss the current issues of Russian-Cuban cooperation in the trade-economic, investment, energy, transport, culture-humanitarian and other spheres. On the outcomes of the talks, they will sign several bilateral documents and commercial contracts.

Director General of the Russian Export Center Andrey Slepnev told TASS earlier that during Medvedev’s visit to Cuba, the parties would sign an agreement to the tune of 21 mln euro, aimed to carry out maintenance of Russian-made aircrafts used by Cuba. Slepnev added that about 20 joint projects are under development. Russia and Cuba are also discussing a financing deal on modernization of Cuban railways to the tune of 2 bln euro, set to be implemented in the course of 15 years.