Medvedev to visit Havana on October 3-4 for talks with Cuban counterpart

"On October 3-4, 2019, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Cuba where he will have talks with President of the Cuban State Council and the Council of Ministers Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on current issues of Russian-Cuban cooperation," the press service said.

The topics will include cooperation in the trade-and-economic and investment spheres, in the energy and transport sectors, in the area of culture and the humanities, and others. The talks are expected to be crowned by the signing of a number of bilateral intergovernmental and inter-ministerial agreements and commercial contracts, as follows from the press service’s release.

Diaz-Canel paid an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in early November 2018. While in Moscow, he had talks with the Russian president, speakers of both houses of Russia’s parliament, Valentina Matviyenko of the Federation Council upper house and Vyacheslav Volodin of the State Duma lower house, and with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

At their talks on November 3, 2018, Medvedev and Diaz-Canel discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the energy, industry, transport and other spheres. Medvedev expressed confidence that Russian-Cuban economic cooperation had a vast potential. Diaz-Canel invited Medvedev to visit his country.