Sweden wants to cooperate with Russia within Arctic Council

UMEA /Sweden/, October 3. /TASS/. Sweden’s new Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday she hopes for further cooperation with Russia in the areas of trade, climate change, and within the Arctic Council.

"I have been working with the Russian side since 1984," she told TASS on the sidelines of the first European Union’s Arctic Forum organized jointly by the European Commission, the European External Action Service, and Sweden’s foreign ministry.

"I see no problem in the fact that we criticize Russia but, nevertheless, we have good relations in many areas. Previously, I was minister of trade. We have fruitful cooperation with government officials. Our companies are interested in trade with Russia. We want to cooperate in the areas of trade, climate, and within the Arctic Council."

Ann Linde was appointed Sweden’s foreign minister in September to succeed Margot Wallstrom. "I hope I will soon have a possibility to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the Swedish top diplomat noted.

She hailed constructive cooperation with Russia in the Arctic. "Russia is a major part of the Arctic Council, a very constructive part of it. It is essential that Russia stays committed to peace and security efforts in the region," she added.