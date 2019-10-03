{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US to get along with Russia despite domestic political struggle in Washington — Trump

At the same time, the US president dismissed as a "scam" all accusations of his alleged ties with Moscow

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. The United States will get along with Russia despite the current domestic political turmoil, US President Donald Trump said at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the White House on Wednesday.

"It would be great to get along with Russia.  And we will get along with Russia, because it’s smart.  But nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump," the US leader said.

At the same time, the US president dismissed as a "scam" all accusations of his alleged ties with Moscow.

"The whole thing is a scam.  The Mueller deal was a scam.  The Russian collusion was a scam," Trump said.

He added that he planned to sue those who put forward those accusations.

"I probably will -- I was going to definitely -- but I probably will be bringing a lot of litigation against a lot of people having to do with the corrupt investigation, having to do with the 2016 election. And I have every right to do that. " the US leader said.

In that regard, Trump lashed at those who deliberately disseminated rumors of his election headquarters’ times with Russia and lamented that those claims affected the lives of many of his supporters.

"They’ve destroyed people.  They’ve destroyed their lives with a phony charge that never existed," Trump said.

He added that the inquiry led by special counsel Robert Mueller proved that those who accused him and his campaign headquarters of collusion with Moscow were wrong.

"And in the end, they couldn’t find one damn thing.  <...>  They couldn’t find one thing about Donald Trump having to do with collusion.  This is after two years and spending $42 million," the president said.

In May 2017, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Chief Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. On the outcomes of the probe, Mueller failed to prove that US President Donald Trump had colluded with the Russian government to win the election.

A report by US Attorney General William Burr published on March 24 has confirmed that there was no collusion between Moscow and the Donald Trump presidential campaign. However, the document claims that Russia attempted to influence the outcome of the US 2016 presidential election through cyberattacks, as well as through the activities of Russia’s Internet Research Agency.

Trump and key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been refuting these allegations.

