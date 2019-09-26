US blacklists 5 ships, firm, 3 individuals for fuel delivery to Russian military in Syria

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. The US administration has blacklisted five ships, one firm and three individuals for delivering fuel to Russian military in Syria, the US Department of Finance said in a news release on Thursday.

The sanctions apply to Maritime Assistance, which is described as a "front company" supporting OJSC Sovfracht, and also its staffers Ivan Okorokov, Karen Stepanyan, and Ilya Loginov. The five blacklisted ships are The Yaz, The Sig, The Sudak, The Passat, and The OT-2077.

The ships in question, according to the news release, belong to Transpetrochart Co. Ltd. US sanctions against it took effect in 2016.

The US Department of Finance claims that in this way the US authorities eliminated what it says was a "sanctions evasion scheme" aimed at "facilitating the illicit transfer of jet fuel to the Russian military in Syria.".