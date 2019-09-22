French top diplomat plans to discuss Ukrainian crisis with colleagues on UN GA sidelines

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday he plans to discuss the Ukrainian crisis with his colleagues on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I will have a possibility to discuss the Ukrainian crisis with my colleague," he told a briefing.

He hailed the September 7 prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, expressing the hope that it would help build trust between the parties in the light of a potential summit in the Normandy format.