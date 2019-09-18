Guaido’s deputy released as part of deal with opposition

CARACAS, September 18. /TASS/. Venezuelan authorities decided to release Edgar Zambrano, the deputy speaker of the country’s unicameral parliament, as part of an agreement signed with the opposition, the Commission on Truth, Justice and Peace said.

"In line with accords reached by the government and some of the opposition members, for the sake of ensuring peaceful co-existence of citizens, the commission decided to request judicial bodies to change Zambrano’s pretrial restraint in the form of detention," the commission said, adding that the request was granted.

On May 7, Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, established by Maduro in July 2017 without a preliminary referendum, stripped seven parliament members of immunity upon the Supreme Court's request. Earlier, the Supreme Court authorized charging them with "high treason, criminal conspiracy, rioting, usurping of powers, calls for riots, disobedience of the law and inciting hatred" for their role in the April 30 protest.