Russia hopes Norway-backed Venezuela talks will continue, says foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Norway-backed talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition will continue, Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova stated during Thursday’s briefing.

According to her, Washington’s plans on ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have failed, which led to the US attempting to put an end to Norway-backed talks.

"It is not a coincidence that all the possible influence was employed to end the inter-Venezuelan negotiating process in the so-called Norwegian format, hopefully, temporarily," the diplomat said.

Zakharova noted that the US is attempting to demonstrate that it is considering use of force against Venezuela, creating the conditions for such a scenario over the past several weeks. "New concerning factors have made themselves known: there are blatant attempts to destabilize the situation from outside. First and foremost, these attempts are made by the United States of America," the spokeswoman stressed.

She added that those who planned a coup d’etat in Venezuela could not predict the level of support that the current government has among the country’s population, overestimating the opposition’s influence and underestimating the loyalty of the Venezuelan military that refused to stand for the protesters. However, the US also plans to seed doubt in one of Venezuela’s neighboring countries, Colombia, provoking a conflict.