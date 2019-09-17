North Korean charge d’affaires arrives at Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Jin Jong-hyeop, charge d’affaires of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Russia, has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry in relation to the detention of two North Korean ships in the Sea of Japan, TASS reports.
The diplomat refused to comment on the situation on arrival.
Earlier, Russia’s FSB Public Relations Center informed that the Russian border service had discovered 2 North Korean schooners and 11 motorboats that were poaching in the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. One ship with 21 crew on board was detained, while the other one attacked the members of the patrol group, injuring three Russian border service personnel.