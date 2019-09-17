Three Russian border guards wounded in attack by North Korean boat’s crew

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Crew members of a North Korean vessel have attacked Russian border guards in the Sea of Japan, wounding three servicemen, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Tuesday.

"The crew of a North Korean vessel [with over 45 people onboard] carried out an armed attack on the members of a monitoring group of the border guards’ ship. Three servicemen received various injuries," the FSB said.

The FSB’s border guards in the Primorye Region have been taking decisive measures on curbing the illegal activity, it said.

According to the FSB, two North Korean vessels and 11 motorboats, which had been poaching in Russia’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, were detained. One vessel, with 21 people onboard, was seized.