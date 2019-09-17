Both North Korean boats poaching in Sea of Japan detained

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Two North Korean boats poaching in the Sea of Japan, including the one whose crew attacked Russian border guards, have been detained, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Tuesday.
"Both vessels have been detained," a spokesman said.
A FSB spokesman reported earlier that coastal guards of the FSB Maritime Territory border directorate had spotted two North Korean vessels and 11 motorboats poaching in Russia’s exclusive economic zone near Yamato Bank in the Sea of Japan. One vessels with a crew of 21 was detained. The other vessel’s crew staged an armed attack on inspectors of the Russian coastal patrol ship. "Three servicemen received injuries of various degrees of gravity," the spokesman said, adding that the second vessel had a crew of 45.