France’s wish to intensify dialogue with Moscow meets Russian interests, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiatives on enhancing cooperation with Russia on the global arena fully meet Moscow’s interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday opening a 2+2 meeting between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers.

"We positively view those ideas put forward by the French president on August 27 at a meeting with French ambassadors. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing Russian-French cooperation on the global arena in the context of our efforts on jointly settling all modern issues, and this is fully in line with the stance of President [Vladimir] Putin and Russia’s interests," Lavrov noted.

Speaking at a meeting with French ambassadors on August 27, a week after his talks with Putin at the Fort de Bregancon, the French leader declared that the era of Western domination in the world was nearing its end, in particular due to "the strengthening of new powers." In his speech, Macron expressed confidence that fostering partnership with Russia was aimed at creating "a new architecture of trust and security in Europe.".