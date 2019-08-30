Syria and Afghanistan in focus of Lavrov’s telephone conversation with Qatari top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Settlement efforts in Syria and Afghanistan were in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s telephone conversation with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian and Qatari foreign ministers discussed in detail a number of current issues of the Russian-Qatari agenda in furtherance of the agreements reached earlier during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani," the ministry said. "They also exchange views on issues of promoting settlement efforts in Afghanistan and Syria."

The conversation was initiated by the Qatari side.