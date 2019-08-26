Five main issues covered in G7 final declaration after Biarritz summit

BIARRITZ, August 26. /TASS/. Leaders of the G7 countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan) have released a final declaration after the summit in France's Biarritz on August 24-26.

"The G7 leaders wish to underline their great unity and the positive spirit of the debates. The G7 Summit organized by France in Biarritz has successfully produced agreements by the Heads of State and Government themselves on several points summarized below," the declaration said.

Regional crises

On Iran, the G7 leaders said: "We fully share two objectives: to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons and to foster peace and stability in the region."

On Ukraine, the declaration said that "France and Germany will organize a Normandy format summit in the coming weeks to achieve tangible results."

In the context of the situation in Libya, the G7 leaders stressed that "only a political solution can ensure Libya's stability." "We call for a well-prepared international conference to bring together all the stakeholders and regional actors relevant to this conflict. We support in this regard the work of the United Nations and the African Union to set up an inter-Libyan conference," the declaration stated.