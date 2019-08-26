Kremlin says revival of G8 impossible without consensus among G7 nations

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin thinks it impossible to speak about the revival of the Group of Eight format without consensus of all the Group of Seven nations on that matter, Russia president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Obviously, it is impossible to return to the G7 at the invitation of only one of its nations because all decisions within that format are taken by consensus," he told journalists, adding that Moscow doesn’t consider US President Donald Trump’s words about the revival of the G8 format as a provocation bearing in mind frictions among the G7 nations on that matter.

"No, we don’t think so," he said answering a corresponding question.