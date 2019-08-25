Kremlin hopes for common sense of G7 nations in resuming relations with Russia

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Moscow hopes for common sense of all the Group of Seven nations on the issue of resumption of relations with Russia, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"If we speak about the Group of Seven nations, Russia’s relations with the overwhelming majority of them are being resumed and are on a quite positive track no, either we speak about France or Italy," he said, adding that Russia also has traditionally close relations with Germany and Japan.

"Efforts to resume relations with some nations have been failing but we hope common sense will win the upper hand sooner or later".