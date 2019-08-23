{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Draft program of integration with Russia to be submitted to Belarusian president on Aug 27

After program is initialed it will be made public to 'remove people’s worries about sovereignty and other issues'
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. Belarus’ government plans to submit its draft program of integration with Russia to President Alexander Lukashenko on August 27, Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Friday.

"On Tuesday (August 27), we will refer this draft program to the head of state for approval so that the prime ministers [of Belarus and Russia] could initial this program of actions," he said in an interview with the Belarus-1 television program.

According to the Belarusian prime minister, after the program is initialed it will be made public to "remove people’s worries about sovereignty and other issues."

"The program is geared towards implementation of purely economic provisions and envisages mechanisms to ensure the operation of a common market in the two countries," he said. "Companies should enjoy equal conditions on the common market. Saying equal conditions, we mean equal energy prices, equal tax burden, equal regulatory requirements."

"This set of instruments will make it possible for Belarusian companies to have equal access to the Russian market," Rumas noted. "And, naturally, this is a two-way road: there will be no barriers for Russian companies to be present on the Belarusian market."

In December 2018, Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, took a decision to set up an intergovernmental working group on integration development. It Russian part is chaired by Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, and the Belarusian co-chair is Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoi.

After talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in late June, Rumas said that Minsk and Moscow would agree all the integration roadmaps, primarily by economic sectors, by November.

After Putin’s talks with Lukashenko on the sidelines of a forum of Russian and Belarusian regions in St. Petersburg in July, Krutoi said the presidents had exchanged their principled views on the matters of integration and advanced a number of initiatives.

Lugansk starts to dismantle fortifications in disengagement zone
The foreign ministry of Lugansk earlier accused the Ukrainian side of delaying the start of dismantling its fortification structures
Ex-president says Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons due to threat of US sanctions
Leonid Kravchuk added that he had no regrets about his consent to destroy his country’s nuclear arsenal
Troops in western Russia to get over 1,300 weapon systems by year-end
The military district will continue manning its troops with contract-enlisted personnel with more than 9,000 people enlisted this year
Russian hi-tech firm to export latest multiple launch rocket system with smart shells
The Tornado-S is a heavy upgrade of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system
Russian, Mongolian troops employ new tactic in Selenga-2019 joint drills
A new tactic, ‘A Stealth Attack,’ is based on the experience of modern armed conflicts
UN Security Council to hold emergency session on US missile projects on August 22
The emergency session of the UN Security Council was requested by Russia and China
Russia sends humanoid robot to International Space Station on unmanned Soyuz spacecraft
The rocket lifted off from the Gagarin Start launch pad at 6:38 Moscow time
Turkey ready to discuss convoy attack in Syria with Russia
On August 19, the Turkish military convoy was attacked in Idlib when heading to an observation post, three civilians were killed, while twelve were injured
Russia’s upgraded MiG-31 fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in Kamchatka drills
The fighters flew at a speed of 2,500 km/h and an altitude of more than 20 km
Russian diplomat warns against making a show out of G8 reinstatement discussions
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is ready to look at the Group of Seven’s initiatives to reinstate the G8 format
Thank you, Putin! Venezuelan vice president conveys Maduro’s gratitude to Russian leader
The sanctions illegally introduced by the US against Venezuela opened up new doors for closer cooperation between Moscow and Caracas, according to the vice president
Trump says G8 format with Russia's participation is 'more appropriate'
The US president said that "it should be the G8 because a lot of things we talk about have to do with Russia"
Rosneft signs agreements on offshore gas field development with Mozambique
The ceremony of exchanging copies of the agreements was held in the Kremlin following the talks between the presidents
Chief of Russian General Staff and Chief of US Joint Chiefs of Staff discuss military ties
The previous talks between the two took place in March
Russia’s latest reconnaissance drone makes debut flight
The Altius-U is the drone’s final conceptual design after the tests of several prototypes
Russia’s Northern Fleet warships enter Mediterranean in long-distance deployment
The drills will involve other Fleets within the Russian Navy
US to get hypersonic weapons in next two years — Pentagon
US Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy said earlier his country was looking into possibility of developing all types of rockets previously prohibited under INF treaty
Russian Navy to get six submarines in 2020 for first time over past 28 years
Last time, the Russian Navy received the same number of submarines in 1992
High wildfire risk persists in Russian Siberia, Far East — weather authority
The Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring said that a high wildfire risk also persists in the south of the European part of Russia
Air France flight Moscow-Paris requested landing in Luxembourg, due to emergency on board
No one was injured, according to the airport's press service
Russian defense firm to start serial production of anti-tank missiles
The first batch of munitions is undergoing qualification tests
Putin arrives in Helsinki to hold talks with Finnish president
Earlier, the Kremlin Aide informed that the two aim to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, cooperation in the sphere of trade, economy, investment, environment protection
Kremlin unaware of radiation poisoning of those injured at Severodvinsk testing range
Earlier, reports were circulated by a number of media outlets claiming that doctors in the Arkhangelsk Region were not warned about the radiation poisoning of the patients
Russia’s Baltic Fleet S-400 teams thwart massive air strike in drills
The combat teams conducted over 30 simulated launches against the notional enemy’s real air targets
Russian embassy confirms death of two Russians in helicopter crash off Greek’s Poros
A private helicopter crashed into the see south of the port of Poros at 15:40 local time
All G7 states need to be consulted before renewing G8, says Kremlin
US President Donald Trump said earlier hat "it’s much more appropriate to have Russia in" the G8
Press review: What topped the Putin-Macron talks and Zelensky’s meeting with Netanyahu
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20
Su-24MR reconnaissance plane enters service with air regiment in Russia’s Central Command
It is fitted out with radar reconnaissance equipment and the image-recording capability
Press review: Idlib attack tests Russia-Turkey ties and Moscow beefs up Arctic air defense
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21
G7 wants Russia back in the club due to stiff competition with G20, says source
The diplomat characterized the proposal to resume the G8 format as "wise"
Macron confident on Russia’s European future after meeting with Putin
Macron noted that the talks with Putin also focused on the situation around Siberian wildfires
Belarusian paralympic rower drowns during training in Austria — paper
The 33-year-old athlete, who is a wheelchair user, drowned when his boat capsized on the Danube River
Ukraine's president makes bold statement on Moscow’s possible return to G8 — diplomat
"Professionals should do things they are trained to do," the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman stated
German foreign minister calls for direct and open dialogue with Russia
Heiko Maas urged Moscow to play a constructive role in efforts on Ukrainian settlement
Putin hands down orders to work on symmetric response to US new cruise missile’s test
The Russian leader stated this at a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council
Russia vows to beef up western border amid rising tensions with NATO
Defense chief Sergei Shoigu pointed to NATO ongoing military buildup in Eastern Europe, the deployment of US missile defenses to Poland and Romania, as well as growing cooperation with Finland, Sweden
Statements on Germany meddling in Russia’s affairs unfathomable, top diplomat says
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman informed of the attempts by the US and German media to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs through their coverage of unsanctioned protests in Moscow
What’s on the presidential menu in Helsinki?
After concluding talks in the Finnish presidential palace, the two leaders headed to Restaurant Walhalla on the historic grounds of the Suomenlinna fortress
Russia not desperate for G8, thinks G20 format is more efficient — Kremlin spokesman
The Kremlin spokesperson pointed out that discussing global problems in geopolitics, security or economy without China and India is "not very efficient"
Press review: Putin’s visit to Finland and Trump’s G8 revival bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 22
Syrian army retakes city of Kafr Zita in Hama province — media
According to the Al-Hadath TV channel, the Syrian army has also seized the Wadi al-Anaz area east of the town of Morek
Russian S-400 teams go on high alert to repel enemy missile strike in Baltic Fleet drills
The drills involve over 200 personnel and more than 20 items of military and special hardware
Greek FC Olympiacos expects full-house at Champions League home match with FC Krasnodar
The teams will clash on August 21
Bound to get much better: Kremlin upbeat on future of Superjet-100
Recently, concerns were raised over Mexican airline Interjet's plans to sell its SSJ-100s
Putin expressed confidence in implementation of Nord Stream 2
The Russian leader emphasized that it is theoretically possible "to imagine a situation where the United States will convince Europe to replace Russian gas with American gas"
Pentagon: If extended, New START should include Russia’s advanced weaponry
The document can be extended for no more than five years by mutual consent of the parties
Russia’s cutting-edge missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ final trials
The trials will last about three months
Serbia to get Russian-made Mi-35 and Mi-17 military transport helicopters in early 2020
According to the Serbian official, Russia and Serbia "have never had such a volume of cooperation" since World War II
No possibility of G8 being reinstated — Eurasia Group president
President of Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer said that this is not the first time US President Donald Trump has brought up the idea of reinstating the G8 format with Russia's participation
Russia vows to thwart pressure against Venezuela
Russia's top diplomat decried the methods applied to Venezuela as "blackmail and pressure"
Serbia to sign free trade zone agreement with EAEU on October 25
According to Russian ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, in the future, Serbia may become one of the links on the space between the EU and the EAEU
