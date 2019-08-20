Trump says Sullivan may be appointed as next US ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON, August 20. /TASS/. US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan may be appointed as the next US ambassador to Russia, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday at the meeting with Romania's President Kalus Iohannis.

US Embassy in Russia confirms Huntsman will step down in October

"He is somebody that is being put up and respected very much," Trump said. "I know that [US Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo likes him very much, and he's very respected. He could very well be [my nominee]," he added.

The New York Times earlier reported that Sullivan is the most likely candidate to replace outgoing ambassador Jon Huntsman. Even though he has "limited diplomatic experience dealing with Moscow," Sullivan earlier participated in US-Russian consultations on strategic stability, where Moscow was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Several media earlier reported that US envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun may be appointed as new ambassador to Russia.

Incumbent US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman resigned earlier this month. He will leave his post on October 3. Huntsman served as ambassador to Moscow since October 2017.