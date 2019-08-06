US monitoring situation with North Korea's missile launches — official

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. The United States is monitoring the situation with North Korea's recent missile launches, a high-ranking US official told TASS on Monday.

The official said that Washington is holding consultations with South Korea and Japan on the matter.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said earlier that North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from South Hwanghae province into the sea to the east. The JCS believe that Pyongyang once again tested its new short-range ballistic missiles. On August 2, North Korea also carried out test launches of guided missiles from its new multiple rocket launcher systems.