Venezuelan government, opposition search for solution at talks — Norway's foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. The negotiations process between the Venezuelan government and opposition shows that the parties are willing to advance in the search of mutually acceptable solutions, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

"We announce that the representatives of the main political actors in Venezuela are continuing the negotiations that were initiated in Oslo in the framework of a negotiation table that works in a continuous and efficient manner," the foreign ministry said.

"During the negotiations, the parties have reiterated their willingness to advance in the search for an agreed-upon and constitutional solution, focused on the well-being of the Venezuelan people," the ministry added.

In May, at least two rounds of indirect talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition were held in Oslo under Norway's mediation. On July 8, the new round of talks started in Barbados. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that talks were comprehensive and did not rule out that consultations may result in an agreement.

On January 23 Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the country's acting president. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has described it as a coup attempt and announced severing diplomatic relations with the United States.

Guaido was recognized as interim president by the Lima Group countries (except for Mexico), as well as by Albania, Georgia, the United States, and the Organization of American States. Several EU countries came forward with support for the Venezuelan parliament and expressed hope for new elections to resolve the crisis. Maduro was supported by Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salavador, Syria and Turkey.