All delegations of participants in talks on Syria arrive in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN, August 1. /TASS/. All delegations participating in the international meeting on settlement in Syria have arrived in Kazakhstan, official spokesman for Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry Aybek Smadiyarov told TASS on Thursday.

"All delegations have arrived in Nur-Sultan," Smadiyarov said.

The 13th international meeting on Syria at the high level will be held in Nur-Sultan on August 1-2. Delegations from guarantor countries (Iran, Russia, Turkey) are among participants. The Syrian government and opposition will also be represented at the talks. High representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq will take part as observers.