Turkey plans to establish security zone along border with Syria

ANKARA, July 30. /TASS/. Turkey plans to establish a security zone along its border with Syria, the country's National Defense Council said in a communique distributed on Tuesday.

"[At the session], we have once again confirmed our plans to make all necessary efforts to establish a 'peace corridor' in the framework of ensuring the security of our borders," the communique said.

The National Defense Council also noted that "Turkey's position on the Eastern Mediterranean is based on the intent to ensure peace and stability in the region, and to contribute to developing regional cooperation." "Turkey will continue to adhere to a decisive and principled position aimed at defending the legal interests of Turkey and TRNC [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] in the Eastern Mediterranean based on the norms of international law," the communique said.

The discussion about establishing a buffer zone on the Turkish border with Syria first started back in 2013. Several options were considered, including a no-fly zone and security zone on the Syrian territory for refugees. Ankara revisits this idea every year but it does not proceed any further for varying reasons.

Last week Turkey held consultations with the United States on establishing a security zone. On July 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara and Washington did not reach an agreement on this issue. "Turkey has not reached an agreement with the US on how deep the security zone should be and on who would control it." Ankara says that the buffer zone should be 30-40 km deep.