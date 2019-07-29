Militants shell two Syrian settlements in last 24 hours — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Militants in Syria have shelled two settlements in Syria’s Latakia and Aleppo provinces in the past 24 hours, head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Major-General Alexei Bakin told reporters on Monday.

"During the day, militants shelled the settlement of Hirbathirs in the Aleppo province and Harab-al-Jubb-al-Ahmar in the Latakia province," Bakin said.

He added that Russian servicemen delivered humanitarian aid to the settlement of Beit-Sawa in the Damascus province in the past day.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning back to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.