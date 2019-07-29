Russian top diplomat, UN envoy for Iraq discuss situation in republic

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Special Representative for the United Nations Mission for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert discussed the state of affairs in the republic and the Russian concept of providing collective security in the Persian Gulf on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The closest attention was paid to the situation in Iraq and the prospects of its development regarding the escalation of tensions in the region. The sides discussed support for the Iraqi authorities in achieving national reconciliation, restoring the country’s economy and countering international terrorism," the ministry noted. "The sides confirmed their support for the Iraqi government’s efforts in the restoration of control over all the territories that were previously seized by ISIL (a former name of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS), which is outlawed in Russia - TASS) and the provision of unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq."

The sides also expressed their concerns about the negative influence that the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region has over the process of advancement toward inter-Iraqi accord. Lavrov stressed the relevance of the concept on the provision of collective security in the Persian Gulf developed by Russia.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin also met with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.