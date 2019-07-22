Election in Ukraine passed without incidents, observers say

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. The early parliamentary election in Ukraine was quiet, head of the non-governmental Ukrainian organization Civil Network OPORA Olga Aivazovskaya said.
"Overall, the voting day and the vote counting were rather quiet, and these precedents, incidents and violations even statistically cannot influence the general result," she said at a briefing on Monday. "OPORA may state that the voting day and the vote counting were held in accordance with the legislation."
That said, Aivazovskaya noted that violations were registered at 10% of election polls. These are cases when ballot papers were given without proper grounds, based on presented pension certificates, foreign passports and copies of national identity documents, cases of illegal ballots stuffing and when obstacles were created to the work of journalists and observers.
The early election to Verkhovna Rada was held in Ukraine on July 21. According to the Central Election Commission, the People’s Servant party, which supports Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, is way ahead its opponents with 42.46% of votes. The Opposition Platform - For Life party also surpassed the 5% barrier with 12.87%, as did European Solidarity (8.6%), Batkivshchina (8.02%) and Voice (6.37%).