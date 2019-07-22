Election in Ukraine passed without incidents, observers say

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. The early parliamentary election in Ukraine was quiet, head of the non-governmental Ukrainian organization Civil Network OPORA Olga Aivazovskaya said.

"Overall, the voting day and the vote counting were rather quiet, and these precedents, incidents and violations even statistically cannot influence the general result," she said at a briefing on Monday. "OPORA may state that the voting day and the vote counting were held in accordance with the legislation."