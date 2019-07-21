Servant of the People party winning 42.7% at Ukraine’s parliamentary elections - exit poll

Servant of the People party winning 42.7% of votes by party tickets at Ukraine’s parliamentary elections - exit poll. Five parties winning seats in Ukraine’s parliament.
Links between Russia and EU’s right-wing parties cause for concern, says Merkel
The German chancellor also mentioned the scandal regarding the alleged financing of Italy’s Lega party by Russia
Russian missile frigate hits target in Black Sea drills off Crimea
The sea range was sealed off for shipping for security reasons
Attempts to hinder Russia’s development entailed huge losses for EU — Lavrov
"By today, losses have amounted to billions of euros," he said
China’s Xi’an guided missile destroyer to call at St Petersburg on unofficial visit
A welcome ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Western Military District’s command and the Leningrad Naval Base
Electronic visas introduced for foreigners coming to St. Petersburg — presidential decree
The regime will be in force from October 1, 2019
Kremlin responds to Theresa May’s criticism of Putin’s ideas about liberalism
May said she did not share Putin’s point of view that the "liberal idea has become obsolete"
Minsk refutes reports about Russian troops in Chernobyl zone near Ukrainian border
The rumors "are far from reality," the Defense Ministry said
Reports about Turkmen president’s death are hoax, says Turkmen embassy
Earlier several mass media reported that Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is dead
Ukraine ready to exchange Vyshinsky for Sentsov, president says
At the same time, the Ukrainian leader underlined that "Sentsov is not a bargaining chip"
Russia ready to start shipping revolutionary Ebola vaccine to DR Congo
According to the Russian virology specialist, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the only country that needs the vaccine now
Press review: Trump eyes compromise on Erdogan’s S-400s and pushes France towards China
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 15
Press review: Turkey picks S-400s over F-35s and can ties with Ukraine be restored
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 19
Iran publishes video footage disproving reports of US downing Iranian drone
The footage shows that the drone completed its mission and returned to the base
Summits of BRICS and SCO will be held in St. Petersburg — Putin
The summits were earlier planned to be held in Chelyabinsk
Russia’s doctrine is challenge to US nuclear deterrent — Pentagon
The US under secretary of defense once again accused Moscow of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty
Russia's Maria Sharapova on entry list for US Open
Sharapova is currently ranked 76th in the WTA rankings
About 12,000 people take part in protest in downtown Moscow
The protesters demand that the Moscow officials register independent candidates for the upcoming Moscow State Duma election
Crew of detained British tanker to remain on board until investigation is over — agency
Now there are 23 members of the crew on board
Mesdar tanker allowed to continue voyage after being briefly detained by Iran — company
Iranian news agency Tasnim earlier reported that Mesdar was allowed to continue its voyage after receiving warnings over security and water pollution
Putin gives start to second stage of new sintering plant
The president left his signature on the information stand in the control room
Belarus, Russia agree on integration concept — Belarusian minister
The minister pointed out that the proposals would be discussed as part of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Russia
US concerned by Russia's leading position in Arctic — US Coast Guard
The US official identified the Arctic region as "probably the future place for a contentious situation"
Turkish official says F-35 price may rise following Ankara’s removal from program
The US ruled to boot Turkey from the F-35 program due to its purchasing Russia's S-400 system
Moscow should ensure that rights of Russians on detained tanker are observed — official
The Stena Bulk company earlier confirmed to TASS that three Russian citizens were on board the Stena Imperio tanker detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz
Eight injured while evacuating from plane at Moscow airport
The majority of them received scratches and bruises
Russia calls on US to store nuclear weapons only on its own territory — diplomat
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a recently released document by a NATO-affiliated body said that US nuclear weapons are stored in several European countries
UK tanker's detention by Iran may serve as pretext for use of force — Russian lawmaker
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have said they detained the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday
Russia is concerned over confrontation between US and Iran — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow "would welcome any improvement when it comes to relations between the US and Iran"
Russia in confidential consultations with the Netherlands on MH17 crash — senior diplomat
The tragedy happened in July 2014, investigation has been ongoing since then
Venezuelan authorities will not give in to outside pressure at Barbados talks — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "agreements that will be reached at Barbados talks will be absolutely sovereign"
Russia ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey
Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov said the company is ready to discuss the deliveries if the Turkish side expresses an interest
Soyuz-FG rocket launches with Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft from Baikonur
The rocket will fly to the ISS in accordance with the six-hour plan, which means four spins around the globe
Press review: Why Putin, Lukashenko need private talks and why hackers target healthcare
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 18
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills
Its notional enemies were small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar
Eyewitnesses claim Donbass militia downed Ukrainian An-26 plane
A missile hit the An-26, it fell on the ground and caught blaze
New witnesses emerge in MH17 crash case
The investigation has been making progress, according to the Joint Investigation Team head
Rating agencies underestimate Russia's sovereign rating — minister
Standard & Poor's earlier confirmed Russia's sovereign credit rating at BBB-with stable outlook
Putin says he does not believe English secret services poisoned Skripal
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed this issue in an interview with US director Oliver Stone
Senior diplomat slams possible US sanctions on Russian public debt as 'a shot in the foot'
These actions will not go unpunished, the Russian deputy foreign minister pledged
Pompeo conveys US disappointment over Ankara’s acquisition of Russia’s S-400
Earlier, the Pentagon informed that in order to remain in the F-35 fighter jet program, Turkey needs to drop the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems
