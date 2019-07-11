Bolivian president arrives in Moscow for meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Bolivia’s President Evo Morales has arrived in Russia on an official visit. The Bolivian leader’s plane landed at the Vnukovo 2 airport on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reported.

The president was met by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan and head of the Bolivian diplomatic mission in Moscow Hugo Villarroel Senzano.

On July 11, Morales is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Morales are expected to discuss pressing issues related to Russian-Bolivian relations, including cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres, and regional problems.

A number of bilateral documents are to due be signed after the upcoming talks.

Morales last visited Russia in June 2018. At that time, he had talks with the Russian president and attended the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.