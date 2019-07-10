Russia not receiving clear signals on new Ukrainian president’s policy — Russian PM

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia has not received any clear signals about the policy of new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a meeting with Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform — For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and the party’s leader Yuri Boiko.

"Despite the fact that the presidential election has been held, so far we have not received any clear signals about what kind of a policy the new president will pursue," the Russian premier and chairman of the United Russia party said.

"Certainly, we are waiting for the results of the election to the Verkhovna Rada [on July 21] and we hope that it will grant the wishes of millions of Ukrainian citizens," Medvedev said.