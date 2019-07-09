Russian envoy, Iranian foreign minister’s aide discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev and Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji discussed the situation in Syria at negotiations on Tuesday, Fars News Agency reported.

The consultations were held as part of Lavrentyev’s visit to Tehran during which he also held negotiations with Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani. No further details of the Russian special presidential representative’s visit to Iran were disclosed.

Since the launch of the military operation by the Russian Air Force in 2015, Moscow and Tehran have been actively cooperating to settle the Syrian conflict, including through negotiations in the Astana format and regular trilateral meetings with Turkey at the level of the heads of state. The aim is to work out a common approach to stabilize the situation in this Arab country.