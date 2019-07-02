Serbian president offers condolences to Putin over floods in Irkutsk Region

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has sent a letter of condolences and offers of help to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the tragic death of people in floods in the Irkutsk Region, the Serbian leader’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"Accept my sincere condolences over the victims of heavy floods that swept across the Irkutsk Region. I want to convey the deepest condolences to the bereaved families and those looking for their relatives and friends and wishes of speedy recovery to the injured," the letter says.

"Serbia is ready to help in every possible way, as we can always share with our friends all that we have," the message reads. Vucic said that Serbia has never forgotten Russia’s help "when five years ago the country was affected by disastrous floods." "We will always highly value the commitment of the Russian first responders who were the first to come for help, risking their lives," the Serbian leader said in the letter.