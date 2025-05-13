Rubio calls EU, Ukraine counterparts to discuss settlement prospects — State Department

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the prospects of a Ukrainian settlement with foreign ministers of some EU countries and Ukraine, the State Department said in a statement.

Rubio spoke with top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Poland, the UK and Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed the way forward for a ceasefire and path to peace in Ukraine," the statement said.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin early on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume without any preliminary conditions the direct talks they broke off in 2022. He proposed to start the talks on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian leader noted that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the latest three-day V-Day truce, were violated by the Kiev regime.