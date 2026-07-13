World Triathlon reinstates Russian athletes for mixed relays

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The World Triathlon has lifted its ban on Russian athletes taking part in mixed relay races, president of the Russian Triathlon Federation Ksenia Shoigu reported via Telegram.

"Now that the Executive Board of the World Triathlon has moved to allow all categories of Russian athletes (elite, junior and para) to compete in mixed relay races as part of a neutral team, our athletes can participate in all World Triathlon team competitions," Shoigu posted. "I thank the Russian Sports Ministry for the huge contribution and systemic work to return our athletes to the international arena as I thank colleagues at the World Triathlon for the joint work that yields visible results," she added.

"We look forward to further fruitful cooperation and progress toward fully reinstating our athletes - under the [Russian] flag and anthem. We have a lot of competitions to look forward to, and we are ready to compete for victories," she added.

The World Triathlon has fully authorized Russian junior and youth athletes to participate in tournaments without any restrictions, TASS reported earlier. Russian adult athletes still compete under neutral status.