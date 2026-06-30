MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian and US teams participating in the hockey match organized by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry may face off in a return friendly game in the United States, two-time Olympic champion Vyacheslav Fetisov, a participant in the inaugural match, has told TASS.

As previously reported by TASS, the initial game is scheduled for July 1 in Moscow. Fetisov expressed optimism about a rematch: "Most likely, the return match will happen. However, I am under sanctions, so if it takes place, I won't be able to participate. Regardless, this event is a gesture of goodwill initiated by the leaders of the chambers of commerce and industry of both countries, which has already generated quite a buzz. We understand that it might be viewed as propaganda – a modern technological brainwashing scheme – that has, at times, sowed discord among people. Nonetheless, we are grateful to those who proposed this match. The press has picked up on it, and there's already fantastic excitement – people are asking about tickets." According to TASS, tickets for the Russia-US hockey game will not be available for sale.

The Red Machine team is also expected to feature several National Hockey League players, including forwards Artemy Panarin and Kirill Marchenko, goaltender Igor Shesterkin, defenseman Alexander Romanov, as well as Stanley Cup champions Mikhail Sergachev and Alexander Nikishin. Among the Russian hockey veterans anticipated to participate is Olympic champion Andrey Kovalenko. Additionally, Spartak Moscow football club general director Sergey Nekrasov and Russia 25 head coach Roman Rotenberg are expected to take part. Igor Butman, People's Artist of Russia and artistic director of the Moscow Jazz Orchestra, has also confirmed his invitation to the game to TASS.