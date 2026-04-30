Infantino announces plans to seek re-election as FIFA chief

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino plans to take part in the next election to choose the head of the global football’s governing body.

"As you've heard, the electoral period for the presidential election at FIFA starts today," Infantino said during the FIFA congress in Vancouver. "I'm honored and humbled at the same time, and I want to tell you first, the 211 member associations, I want to confirm to you that I will be a candidate for the election of FIFA president next year."

The next, 77th FIFA Congress will be held in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027.

Infantino, 56 replaced Switzerland’s Joseph (Sepp) Blatter at the head of world football's governing body in 2016, who had to resign after several corruption scandals in the organization. Infantino was re-elected to the post in 2019 and 2023.