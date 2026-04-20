Russia’s top female racquet Andreeva moves up to 8th place in WTA Rankings

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s top female tennis player Mirra Andreeva moved up a spot in the new WTA (the Women Tennis Association) Rankings list published on Monday.

Playing in the 2026 Tennis Tournament in Germany’s Stuttgart in Germany over the past weekend, Andreeva lost in the semifinals to Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan. The Russian, who is playing as a neutral athlete at international tournaments, is now 8th in the WTA Rankings with 3,746 points.

The 2026 WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Germany was a WTA 500 tournament played on indoor clay courts located at the up to 8,000-seat capacity Porsche Arena in Stuttgart between April 13 and 19, 2024, and offered over $1.2 million in prize money.

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 10,895 points); 2nd Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 8,500 points); 3rd Coco Gauff (the United States; 7,279 points); 4th Iga Swiatek (Poland; 7,273 points); 5th Jessica Pegula (the United States; 6,136 points); 6th Amanda Anisimova (the United States; 5,995 points); 7th Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, 3,910 points); 8th Mirra Andreeva (a Russian player competing under a neutral status; 3,746 points); 9th Jasmine Paolini (Italy; 3,722 points) and 10th Victoria Mboko (Canada; 3,531 points).

Andreeva, 18, is a five-time WTA champion. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.