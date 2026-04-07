Russian team begins 2026 Men’s Water Polo World Cup with win over Brazil

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The water polo team of neutral athletes from Russia has started its journey at the 2026 FINA Men’s Water Polo World Cup in Malta with a 10-7 win over Brazil on Tuesday.

In the next group stage match of the tournament the team from Russia will play against Great Britain on April 8.

The tournament’s participants have been divided into two divisions, with Russia playing in Division 2. The top five teams from Division 1 and the top two teams from Division 2 will compete in the Super Final. Teams are awarded three points for a win in regular time, two points for a win in penalties, one point for losing in the penalty round, and zero points for losing in regular time. The Super Final stage will be played in Australia’s Sydney in July.

This was the first match for the Russian national water polo team at a tournament sanctioned by the world’s governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics, since 2022 when it was suspended.

Russian water polo players were allowed to compete internationally but under a neutral status in November. World Aquatics became the first organization to allow Russian athletes to participate in international tournaments in a neutral status in team events.

World Aquatics’ previous ban on Russia, Belarus

In March 2022, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations in late March 2023 to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.