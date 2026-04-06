Russia’s top female tennis player stays in 10th place of new WTA Rankings

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russia’s top female tennis racquet Mirra Andreeva retained her 10th place in the new WTA (the Women Tennis Association) Rankings list published on Monday.

The Russian, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, stays 10th of in the WTA Rankings with 3,121 points.

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 11,025 points); 2nd Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 8,108 points); 3rd Coco Gauff (the United States; 7,278 points); 4th Iga Swiatek (Poland; 7,263 points); 5th Jessica Pegula (the United States; 6,243 points); 6th Amanda Anisimova (the United States; 5,995 points); 7th Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, 3,965 points); 8th Jasmine Paolini (Italy; 3,907 points); 9th Victoria Mboko (Canada; 3,531 points) and 10th Mirra Andreeva (a Russian player competing under a neutral status; 3,121 points).

Andreeva, 18, is a four-time WTA champion. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

All tennis players representing Russia and Belarus are allowed to play internationally since 2022 under the neutral status without any indications of their national belonging including the national flag, anthem and other national symbols.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.