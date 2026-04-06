Russian tennis star Medvedev retains his 10th place in newly-published ATP Rankings

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia’s top tennis male racquet Daniil Medvedev retained his 10th place in the new ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings list published on Monday.

The Russian, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, stays in 10th of the ATP Rankings with 3,610 points.

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List is now as follows: 1st Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 13,590 points); 2nd Jannik Sinner (Italy, 12,400); 3rd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 5,205); 4th Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 4,720); 5th Lorenzo Musetti (Italy; 4,265); 6th Alex de Minaur (Australia; 4,095); 7th Felix Auger-Aliassiame (Canada; 4,000); 8th Ben Shelton (the United States; 3,900); 9th Taylor Fritz (the United States; 3,870); and 10th Daniil Medvedev (a neutral-status tennis player, 3,610).

Medvedev, 30, spent sixteen weeks as the world’s number one player in 2022. He previously won the 2021 US Open and is now a 23-time ATP champion. He won five of those 22 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.