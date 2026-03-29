Russia ready to host Olympic Games in the future — Putin

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian Olympic Committee on its 115th anniversary and said that Russia is open to hosting the Olympic Games in the future.

"Dear Friends! I congratulate you on the 115th anniversary of the Russian Olympic Committee. I would like to note that our country was among the founders of the International Olympic Committee and starting since 1900, took part in revived Olympic games and hosted them twice - in 1980 in Moscow and in 2014 in Sochi. Both times at the highest organizational and creative level, which was recognized by the IOC," the president noted.

"I would like to stress that Russia is also open to host summer and winter Olympic Games in the future and ready to make its contribution to saving genuine ideals of Olympism," the head of state said in the telegram posted on the Kremlin’s website.