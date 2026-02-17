Trump to come to Winter Games in Italy if US ice hockey team makes it to final — daily

MILAN, February 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will come to the Winter Olympic Games in Italy if the American national ice hockey team makes it to the final match, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily, Trump’s plan would be to watch the final of the Olympic ice hockey tournament and then attend the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games on February 22. The US president is expected to have a large security detail at the event.

The US ice hockey team has already cleared the group stage and now awaits in the quarterfinals the winner of the match between Sweden and Latvia.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. This year the National Hockey League (NHL) allowed its players to participate in the Olympic competitions for the first time since 2014.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif told TASS in 2025 that the decision was made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the IIHF had no say in this.