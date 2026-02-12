IOC says Ukraine's Geraskevich can stay at 2026 Games, but can't compete

MILAN, February 12. /TASS/. The Disciplinary Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has partially amended its earlier verdict regarding the competition ban and revocation of Olympic accreditation of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladislav Geraskevich, allowing him to stay at the 2026 Winter Games, while still barring him from competing, the IOC reported on Thursday.

The IOC announced in a statement earlier in the day that Geraskevich had been barred from participating in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy for wearing a prohibited helmet, also stripping him of his Olympic accreditation.

"On an exceptional basis, after the very respectful conversation with the athlete, [IOC President Kirsty] Coventry asked the IOC Disciplinary Commission (DC) Chair to re-consider the withdrawal of Vladislav Geraskevich’s accreditation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games," the IOC statement reads.

"The Chair of the IOC DC agreed to the request, which means Mr Geraskevich can continue to be at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games despite not being able to compete," according to the IOC.

Earlier in the week, the IOC prohibited Geraskevich from wearing the controversial helmet at the 2026 Games because it violates the Olympic Charter. However, the athlete donned it again for the final test runs before the start of the competitions.

After that, the IOC representatives held a second meeting with the skeleton racer, and he declared that he intended to race wearing this helmet.

Geraskevich, 27, has never medaled in international competition. The Ukrainian athlete finished fourth at the 2025 IBSF World Championships; on two occasions he also finished in 4th place at the IBSF World Cup stages, and his best result at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton European Championships was 8th place, which he accomplished earlier this year.

The Ukrainian participated in the last two Olympics before this year's Games, finishing 12th at the 2018 Winter Games and 19th at the 2022 Winter Games. Geraskevich was the Ukrainian national team’s flagbearer at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.