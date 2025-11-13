Russian sledge hockey team cleared for next year’s world championship

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s national ice-sledge team has been cleared by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to take part in the 2026 Para Ice Hockey World Championships, Pavel Rozhkov, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), told TASS on Thursday.

"The International Paralympic Committee sent a letter to the Russian Paralympic Committee that confirms the right of Russia’s national sledge hockey team to participate in the world championships in Division C," Rozhkov said. "The competition is scheduled for next year, but the venue and the participants have not yet been set."

"In order to qualify for the 2030 Paralympic Games, the Russian national team needs to sequentially move through qualifiers in Divisions C and B, and then successfully compete in the top division," he said.

"We continue working with the IPC to get our athletes into competitions," Rozhkov added.

Russian Para-athletes were set to take part in the Beijing Paralympics in 2022 but the IPC decided to suspend them due to the situation in Ukraine.

On September 27, 2025, the IPC General Assembly in Seoul voted in favor of reinstating the full membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee within the organization.

In line with the decision, Russian Para-athletes have the right to compete under their national flag and national anthem in the Paralympic Games and at IPC-sponsored sports competitions in track and field, swimming, powerlifting, sledge hockey, and shooting.